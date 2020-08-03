Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (FCH, RHP, HT, RLJ, CLDT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Felcor Lodging ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 49.3%. Ryman Hospitalit is next with a EBITDA growth of 41.6%. Hersha Hospital ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 37.1%.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a EBITDA growth of 35.2%, and Chatham Lodging rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 30.5%.

