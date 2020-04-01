Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (AHT, FCH, HT, RLJ, RHP)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Ashford Hospital ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.9. Following is Felcor Lodging with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.2. Hersha Hospital ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.4.

Rlj Lodging Trus follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.5, and Ryman Hospitalit rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6.

