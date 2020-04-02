Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (PEB , DRH , XHR , INN , SHO )

We looked at the Hotel & Resort REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB ) ranks first with a gain of 1.64%; Diamondrock Hosp (NYSE:DRH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.34%; and Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.28%.

Summit Hotel Pro (NYSE:INN ) follows with a gain of 0.81% and Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

