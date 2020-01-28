Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (INN , PEB , SHO , XHR , APLE )

Below are the top five companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Summit Hotel Pro (NYSE:INN ) ranks first with a loss of 0.94%; Pebblebrook Hote (NYSE:PEB ) ranks second with a loss of 0.98%; and Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO ) ranks third with a loss of 1.22%.

Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR ) follows with a loss of 1.27% and Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.29%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Apple Hospitalit and will alert subscribers who have APLE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.