Top 5 Companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HST , RLJ , APLE , SHO , DRH )

Below are the top five companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST ) ranks first with a gain of 0.52%; Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ ) ranks second with a gain of 0.30%; and Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.19%.

Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO ) follows trading unchanged and Diamondrock Hosp (NYSE:DRH ) rounds out the top five trading unchanged.

