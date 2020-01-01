Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (BBBY, WSM, AAN, KIRK, RH)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest sales growth.
Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a sales growth of 109.3%. Williams-Sonoma is next with a sales growth of 410.2%. Aaron'S Inc ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 548.7%.
Kirkland'S Inc follows with a sales growth of 669.5%, and Rh rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,430.1%.
