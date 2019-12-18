Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (KIRK, BBBY, HVT, PIR, AAN)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.12. Following is Bed Bath &Beyond with a a price to book ratio of 0.75. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.48.

Pier 1 Imports follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.28, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.40.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bed Bath &Beyond on August 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Bed Bath &Beyond have risen 59.1%. We continue to monitor Bed Bath &Beyond for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.