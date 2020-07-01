Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (KIRK, BBBY, HVT, PIR, AAN)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.14. Bed Bath &Beyond is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.81. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.40.

Pier 1 Imports follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.55, and Aaron'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.30.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kirkland'S Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kirkland'S Inc in search of a potential trend change.