Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (KIRK, BBBY, PIR, WSM, HVT)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 4.67. Following is Bed Bath &Beyond with a a P/E ratio of 4.98. Pier 1 Imports ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 17.65.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a a P/E ratio of 20.90, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 22.88.

