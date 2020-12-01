Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (BBBY, PIR, HVT, WSM, KIRK)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bed Bath &Beyond ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -31.0%. Pier 1 Imports is next with a EBITDA growth of -23.8%. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -4.7%.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a EBITDA growth of 4.5%, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 10.4%.

