Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (RH, WSM, AAN, HVT, KIRK)
Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Rh ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.0%. Williams-Sonoma is next with a an earnings yield of 5.3%. Aaron'S Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.
Haverty Furnitur follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Kirkland'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 24.8%.
