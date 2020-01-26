Top 5 Companies in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (KIRK, BBBY, PIR, WSM, HVT)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Kirkland'S Inc ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 24.1%. Bed Bath &Beyond is next with a an earnings yield of 18.9%. Pier 1 Imports ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.5%.

Williams-Sonoma follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Haverty Furnitur rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

