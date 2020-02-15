Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (PICO, GRBK, TPH, PHM, NWHM)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Pico Holdings ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.45. Green Brick Part is next with a sales per share of $9.66. Tri Pointe Group ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.74.
Pultegroup Inc follows with a sales per share of $30.04, and New Home Co Inc/ rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $35.88.
