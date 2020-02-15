MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (PICO, GRBK, TPH, PHM, NWHM)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:43am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Pico Holdings ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.45. Green Brick Part is next with a sales per share of $9.66. Tri Pointe Group ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $19.74.

Pultegroup Inc follows with a sales per share of $30.04, and New Home Co Inc/ rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $35.88.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for New Home Co Inc/ and will alert subscribers who have NWHM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share pico holdings green brick part tri pointe group pultegroup inc new home co inc/

Ticker(s): PICO GRBK TPH PHM NWHM

Contact Shiri Gupta