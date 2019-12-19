MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (TPH, DHI, MDC, IBP, PHM)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:49am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Tri Pointe Group ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.64. Following is Dr Horton Inc with a FCF per share of $0.74. Mdc Holdings Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.13.

Installed Buildi follows with a FCF per share of $1.17, and Pultegroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.07.

Ticker(s): TPH DHI MDC IBP PHM

