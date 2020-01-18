Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (TPH, DHI, MDC, IBP, PHM)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Tri Pointe Group ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.64. Following is Dr Horton Inc with a FCF per share of $0.74. Mdc Holdings Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.13.

Installed Buildi follows with a FCF per share of $1.17, and Pultegroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.07.

