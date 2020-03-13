Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (NVR, LGIH, IBP, DHI, TOL)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Nvr Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,178.3%. Lgi Homes Inc is next with a ROE of 2,888.0%. Installed Buildi ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,224.2%.
Dr Horton Inc follows with a ROE of 1,482.0%, and Toll Brothers rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,361.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Toll Brothers on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $45.91. Since that call, shares of Toll Brothers have fallen 33.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest return on equity nvr inc lgi homes inc installed buildi dr horton inc Toll Brothers