Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (NVR, LGIH, IBP, DHI, TOL)

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 2:32am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Nvr Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,178.3%. Following is Lgi Homes Inc with a ROE of 2,888.0%. Installed Buildi ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,224.2%.

Dr Horton Inc follows with a ROE of 1,482.0%, and Toll Brothers rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,361.2%.

