Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (NVR, LGIH, IBP, DHI, TOL)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Nvr Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 4,178.3%. Following is Lgi Homes Inc with a ROE of 2,888.0%. Installed Buildi ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,224.2%.
Dr Horton Inc follows with a ROE of 1,482.0%, and Toll Brothers rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,361.2%.
