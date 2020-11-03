Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (IBP, CVCO, BLD, NVR, GRBK)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Installed Buildi ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 41.90. Following is Cavco Industries with a a P/E ratio of 38.80. Topbuild Cor ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 28.60.

Nvr Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 23.62, and Green Brick Part rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 23.02.

