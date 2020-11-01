Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (IBP, CVCO, BLD, GRBK, NVR)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Installed Buildi ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 52.42. Cavco Industries is next with a a P/E ratio of 40.63. Topbuild Cor ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 31.57.

Green Brick Part follows with a a P/E ratio of 28.05, and Nvr Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 24.20.

