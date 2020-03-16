Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CVCO, BLD, NVR, IBP, CAA)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cavco Industries ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.18. Following is Topbuild Cor with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.57. Nvr Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.02.

Installed Buildi follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.00, and Calatlantic Grou rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.96.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Calatlantic Grou on February 1st, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.17. Since that call, shares of Calatlantic Grou have fallen 5.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.