Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TPH , CCS , TOL , MHO , TMHC )

Below are the top five companies in the Homebuilding industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) ranks first with a gain of 26.88%; Century Communit (NYSE:CCS ) ranks second with a gain of 22.45%; and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL ) ranks third with a gain of 21.96%.

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO ) follows with a gain of 21.19% and Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 21.19%.

