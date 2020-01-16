Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry with the Best Relative Performance (TMHC , TOL , TPH , LEN , KBH )

Below are the top five companies in the Homebuilding industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks first with a gain of 2.73%; Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL ) ranks second with a gain of 2.52%; and Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.96%.

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) follows with a gain of 1.88% and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.27%.

