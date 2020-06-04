Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MTH , TOL , MDC , TMHC , TPH )

Below are the top five companies in the Homebuilding industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Meritage Homes C (NYSE:MTH ) ranks first with a gain of 3.82%; Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL ) ranks second with a gain of 2.88%; and Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.05%.

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) follows with a loss of 0.48% and Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.52%.

