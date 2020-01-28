Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DHI , PHM , KBH , LEN , TMHC )

Below are the top five companies in the Homebuilding industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.98%; Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) ranks second with a gain of 1.35%; and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.01%.

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) follows with a gain of 0.95% and Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.69%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Taylor Morriso-A on January 13th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.59. Since that recommendation, shares of Taylor Morriso-A have risen 9.8%. We continue to monitor Taylor Morriso-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.