Top 5 Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (SHOS, LL, TTS, LOW, HD)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 5:22am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Sears Hometown A ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,166.7%. Lumber Liquidato is next with a ROE of -667.0%. Tile Shop Hldgs ranks third lowest with a ROE of 468.7%.

Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a ROE of 5,601.7%, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 31,934.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sears Hometown A on April 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Sears Hometown A have risen 44.7%. We continue to monitor Sears Hometown A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

