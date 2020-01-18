Top 5 Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (SHOS, LL, TTS, LOW, HD)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Sears Hometown A ranks lowest with a ROE of -4,166.7%. Lumber Liquidato is next with a ROE of -667.0%. Tile Shop Hldgs ranks third lowest with a ROE of 468.7%.
Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a ROE of 5,601.7%, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 31,934.9%.
