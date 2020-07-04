Top 5 Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (HD, LOW, LL, SHOS, TTS)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $8.60. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a FCF per share of $4.70. Lumber Liquidato ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $1.13.
Sears Hometown A follows with a FCF per share of $0.38, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.10.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tile Shop Hldgs on October 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.43. Since that call, shares of Tile Shop Hldgs have fallen 6.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share home depot inc :low lowe's cos inc lumber liquidato nasdaq:shos sears hometown a tile shop hldgs