Top 5 Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (SHOS, LL, LOW, HD, TTS)

Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Sears Hometown A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1. Following is Lumber Liquidato with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1. Lowe'S Cos Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1.

Home Depot Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5, and Tile Shop Hldgs rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.6.

