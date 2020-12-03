Top 5 Companies in the Home Improvement Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (HD, LOW, SHOS, TTS, LL)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Home Depot Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 60.70. Lowe'S Cos Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.16. Sears Hometown A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 38.53.
Tile Shop Hldgs follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 10.19, and Lumber Liquidato rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 3.65.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tile Shop Hldgs on October 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.43. Since that call, shares of Tile Shop Hldgs have fallen 6.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio home depot inc :low lowe's cos inc nasdaq:shos sears hometown a tile shop hldgs lumber liquidato