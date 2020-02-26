Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (BSET, HOFT, MHK, ETH, LEG)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.69. Following is Hooker Furniture with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.87. Mohawk Inds ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.33.

Ethan Allen follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.67, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.81.

