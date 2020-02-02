Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Beta (HOFT, ETH, MHK, LZB, LEG)
Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Hooker Furniture ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Ethan Allen is next with a a beta of 0.9. Mohawk Inds ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
