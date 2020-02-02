Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Lowest Beta (HOFT, ETH, MHK, LZB, LEG)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Hooker Furniture ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Ethan Allen is next with a a beta of 0.9. Mohawk Inds ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Leggett & Platt rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of La-Z-Boy Inc on November 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.80. Since that call, shares of La-Z-Boy Inc have fallen 3.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.