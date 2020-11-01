Top 5 Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (TPX, LEG, LZB, ETH, BSET)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Tempur Sealy Int ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 35.06. Following is Leggett & Platt with a a P/E ratio of 22.27. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 19.02.

Ethan Allen follows with a a P/E ratio of 14.18, and Bassett Furn rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 12.66.

