MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (CSLT, INOV, TDOC, VEEV, VCRA)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:23am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Castlight Heal-B ranks lowest with a sales per share of $1.05. Following is Inovalon Holdi-A with a sales per share of $3.08. Teladoc Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $4.80.

Veeva Systems-A follows with a sales per share of $4.90, and Vocera Communica rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $5.72.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vocera Communica and will alert subscribers who have VCRA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share castlight heal-b inovalon holdi-a teladoc inc veeva systems-a vocera communica

Ticker(s): CSLT INOV TDOC VEEV VCRA

Contact David Diaz