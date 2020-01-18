Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CSLT, TDOC, MDRX, VCRA, CPSI)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Castlight Heal-B ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,735.5%. Teladoc Inc is next with a ROE of -2,571.6%. Allscripts Healt ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,949.7%.
Vocera Communica follows with a ROE of -1,076.2%, and Computer Program rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -917.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Computer Program on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.20. Since that recommendation, shares of Computer Program have risen 6.5%. We continue to monitor Computer Program for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
