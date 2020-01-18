Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (CSLT, TDOC, MDRX, VCRA, CPSI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Castlight Heal-B ranks lowest with a ROE of -3,735.5%. Teladoc Inc is next with a ROE of -2,571.6%. Allscripts Healt ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,949.7%.

Vocera Communica follows with a ROE of -1,076.2%, and Computer Program rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -917.1%.

