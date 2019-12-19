Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (MDRX, ATHN, CPSI, CERN, HMSY)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Allscripts Healt ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Athenahealth Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Computer Program ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Cerner Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Hms Holdings Cor rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hms Holdings Cor on August 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.70. Since that call, shares of Hms Holdings Cor have fallen 20.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.