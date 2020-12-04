Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (HSTM, CERN, HMSY, ATHN, MDRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Healthstream Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 14.1%. Cerner Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of 19.4%. Hms Holdings Cor ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 30.0%.

Athenahealth Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 63.2%, and Allscripts Healt rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 78.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Athenahealth Inc and will alert subscribers who have ATHN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.