Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (MDSO, OMCL, VEEV, VCRA, CSLT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Medidata Solutio ranks highest with a an RPE of $338,000. Following is Omnicell Inc with a an RPE of $318,000. Veeva Systems-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $316,000.

Vocera Communica follows with a an RPE of $282,000, and Castlight Heal-B rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $266,000.

