Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (MDSO, OMCL, VEEV, VCRA, CSLT)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Medidata Solutio ranks highest with a an RPE of $338,000. Following is Omnicell Inc with a an RPE of $318,000. Veeva Systems-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $316,000.
Vocera Communica follows with a an RPE of $282,000, and Castlight Heal-B rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $266,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Castlight Heal-B on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.04. Since that call, shares of Castlight Heal-B have fallen 29.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee medidata solutio omnicell inc veeva systems-a vocera communica castlight heal-b