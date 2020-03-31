Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (INOV, CPSI, VEEV, OMCL, ATHN)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.
Inovalon Holdi-A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 6,562.5%. Following is Computer Program with a EPS growth of 4,740.6%. Veeva Systems-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 4,371.0%.
Omnicell Inc follows with a EPS growth of 3,954.8%, and Athenahealth Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 3,353.6%.
