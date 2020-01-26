Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Technology Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (CPSI, CERN, ATHN, HSTM, MDSO)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Computer Program ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 4.0%. Following is Cerner Corp with a an earnings yield of 2.9%. Athenahealth Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.
Healthstream Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.2%, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 0.8%.
