Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (ICUI, WST, ALGN, COO, OSUR)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Icu Medical ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 126.8%. Following is West Pharmaceut with a EPS growth of 498.7%. Align Technology ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,006.6%.

Cooper Cos Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,156.4%, and Orasure Tech rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Icu Medical. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Icu Medical in search of a potential trend change.