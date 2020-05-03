Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (ALR, MMSI, COO, STAA, QDEL)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Alere Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.4. Following is Merit Medical with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.2. Cooper Cos Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8.

Staar Surgical follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3, and Quidel Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8.

