Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (ELGX, ALR, QDEL, CERS, MMSI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Endologix Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.77. Alere Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.24. Quidel Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.43.

Cerus Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.20, and Merit Medical rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.05.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Endologix Inc on August 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.39. Since that call, shares of Endologix Inc have fallen 65.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.