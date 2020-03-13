Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Supplies Industry with the Best Relative Performance (WST , OSUR , MMSI , STAA , HAE )

We looked at the Health Care Supplies industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST ) ranks first with a loss of 3.43%; Orasure Tech (NASDAQ:OSUR ) ranks second with a loss of 5.42%; and Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI ) ranks third with a loss of 5.87%.

Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA ) follows with a loss of 7.25% and Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 7.75%.

