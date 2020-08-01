Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (CIVI, AMED, CHE, LHCG, ADUS)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Civitas Solution ranks lowest with a an RPE of $64,000. Following is Amedisys Inc with a an RPE of $87,000. Chemed Corp ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $115,000.
Lhc Group Inc follows with a an RPE of $120,000, and Addus Homecare rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $127,000.
