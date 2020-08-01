Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (ESRX, PINC, CHE, DPLO, CVS)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Express Scripts ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Following is Premier Inc-Cl A with a a current ratio of 0.7. Chemed Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.9.
Diplomat Pharmac follows with a a current ratio of 1.0, and Cvs Health Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.0.

