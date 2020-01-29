Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (ESRX, DPLO, CVS, MD, PINC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Express Scripts ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.8 million. Following is Diplomat Pharmac with a an RPE of $2.2 million. Cvs Health Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.2 million.
Mednax Inc follows with a an RPE of $865,000, and Premier Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $679,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Scripts on December 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Express Scripts have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee Express Scripts diplomat pharmac cvs health corp mednax inc premier inc-cl a