Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (CIVI, RDNT, LHCG, PRSC, ADUS)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Civitas Solution ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 46.3%. Following is Radnet Inc with a projected earnings growth of 44.8%. Lhc Group Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 44.4%.

Providence Servi follows with a projected earnings growth of 42.4%, and Addus Homecare rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 40.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Civitas Solution on December 18th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.32. Since that recommendation, shares of Civitas Solution have risen 16.0%. We continue to monitor Civitas Solution for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.