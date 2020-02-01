Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (CCRN, RDNT, PRSC, DVA, DPLO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cross Country He ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 47.4%. Radnet Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 46.9%. Providence Servi ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 25.5%.

Davita Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 24.0%, and Diplomat Pharmac rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 23.5%.

