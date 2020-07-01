Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (LH, ESRX, DGX, PINC, CHE)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Laboratory Cp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $11.20. Following is Express Scripts with a FCF per share of $8.76. Quest Diagnostic ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.74.
Premier Inc-Cl A follows with a FCF per share of $6.46, and Chemed Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.12.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Express Scripts on December 10th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Express Scripts have fallen 3.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share laboratory cp Express Scripts quest diagnostic premier inc-cl a chemed corp