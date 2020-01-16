Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (AMED, CHE, ADUS, BEAT, LHCG)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Amedisys Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 53.22. Chemed Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 39.24. Addus Homecare ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 38.74.

Biotelemetry Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 36.08, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 34.48.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amedisys Inc on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $131.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Amedisys Inc have risen 34.9%. We continue to monitor Amedisys Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.