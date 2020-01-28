Top 5 Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Beta (DPLO, CIVI, BEAT, ESRX, CCRN)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Diplomat Pharmac ranks highest with a a beta of 1.9. Civitas Solution is next with a a beta of 1.6. Biotelemetry Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Express Scripts follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Cross Country He rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

